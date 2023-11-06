EXCLUSIVE: Crypto Payments Here To Stay, Solana Exec Says: 'US Risks Losing Talent'

The future of crypto payments is not just a possibility but a current reality actively reshaping financial transactions worldwide, according to Austin Federa, Head of Strategy at Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) Foundation.

Federa's insights, shared ahead of Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference slated for Nov. 14, reveal a significant shift in the economic landscape, driven by the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of blockchain technology.

Federa said the movement of funds across borders, traditionally laden with fees and intermediaries, stands to be revolutionized by cryptocurrency.

"Crypto payments can move anywhere from 10 cents to $10 million anywhere around the world in a fraction of a second for $0.0005," Austin said.

This innovation is particularly disruptive for smaller transactions, where traditional fees can take a significant percentage of the transfer.

The integration of crypto payments into mainstream financial systems is advancing, with major players like Visa (NYSE: V) building on the Solana blockchain to facilitate 24/7 settlement of transactions, a move, that indicates a significant step toward reducing the risks and delays inherent in the existing financial infrastructure.

Federa also addressed the concerns about U.S. regulation and its impact on the cryptocurrency industry.

He argued that while most U.S. regulators are not acting out of malice, their lack of understanding has inadvertently pushed crypto innovation offshore.

"If the U.S. does not create more clarity around how to do something in a way that is approved, we're going to see more talent leave the United States," he warned, noting the importance of a regulatory environment that fosters innovation while protecting investors.

Also Read: Here's When You Can Expect The Greenlight For Spot Bitcoin ETF, According To Valkyrie

Regarding the recent indictment of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Federa was unequivocal in his view that the incident should not cast a shadow over the entire industry.

"The collapse of FTX and the subsequent prosecution does not prove that crypto is fundamentally bad," he affirmed. Instead, he emphasized that the failure of centralized financial institutions like FTX highlights the strength and reliability of decentralized blockchain systems.

Austin's optimism extends to the world of decentralized finance (DeFi), despite the security concerns and hacks that have plagued the industry.

He likened the current state of DeFi to the early days of the stock market, predicting that it will mature and stabilize over time.

"DeFi has product-market fit... everything starts as a toy and then eventually it changes the world," he said.

In discussing Solana's role in the crypto payments ecosystem, Austin pointed to the network's capacity for facilitating seamless transactions, which could see businesses getting paid instantly in cryptocurrencies like USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC).

This, he suggested, is key to enabling faster payments, reducing transfer costs, and enhancing fraud prevention and financial auditing.

Asked about the future of Solana and its recent stability improvements, Federa described the software development lifecycle, where reliability is achieved through iterative improvements over time—a journey Solana seems to be navigating successfully.

As Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference approaches, the crypto community eagerly anticipates more such discussions that could shape the trajectory of digital assets and their integration into global economies.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: CBDCs — Big Brother Is Watching, But Stablecoins Could Offer A Way Out, Says Elusiv Executive

Industry titans BlackRock, DTCC, OCC, State Street, Société Générale, Hedera, Citi, BMO, Northern Trust, Citibank, Amazon, S&P Global, Google, Invesco, and Moody’s will join our November 13 Fintech Deal Day and November 14 Future of Digital Assets. Secure a spot here to join them!

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.