EXCLUSIVE-YouTube, TikTok to be asked for details on measures protecting minors

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 08, 2023 — 01:07 pm EST

Adds missing word "YouTube" in first paragraph

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Google’s GOOGL.OYouTube and TikTok will be asked by EU industry chief Thierry Breton to provide information on how they comply with new EU online content rules regarding the protection of children, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

