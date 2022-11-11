US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Yellen says doesn't know if lower U.S. inflation data is turning point

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

November 11, 2022 — 04:50 am EST

Written by David Lawder for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that it was good to see the latest U.S. inflation data that suggests upward pressures are easing, but added that it was unclear if inflation has a reached a turning point to continue moving lower.

"I don't know if this is a turning point," Yellen said in an interview in New Delhi a day after October U.S. Consumer Price Index data logged its smallest gain since January at a 7.7% annual rate.

"I never make more of one data point. That is one data point," Yellen said of the Commerce Department report. "It was certainly nice to see an inflation report that came in on the low side of expectations rather than the high side and, you know, we've seen early indications along the pipeline that inflation might be diminishing."

(Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.