EXCLUSIVE-Yandex NV could sell all Russian assets in one go

By Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tech company Yandex's YNDX.O Dutch holding company is considering selling all its Russian assets in one go rather than just a controlling stake, three people close to the matter told Reuters, as parties race to finalise a deal before the end of the year.

Yandex, which has been working on a corporate restructuring for months, declined to comment.

The planned restructuring is aimed at recouping some shareholder funds with the sale of its main revenue-generating Russian businesses, such as its search and ride-hailing operations. It then plans to develop four other business lines internationally.

Often referred to as "Russia's Google", Yandex was one of the few Russian companies with genuine global ambitions before Moscow started its war with Ukraine in February 2022. Yandex dominates the taxi and online advertising sectors in Russia.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman)

