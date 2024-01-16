News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Worldline taps advisers for defence strategy amid share slump –sources

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 16, 2024 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

By Amy-Jo Crowley and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Worldline has lined up bankers to advise on a defence strategy in a bid to reassure shareholders and avoid a hostile takeover in the wake of a share price slump, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Paris-based payments group is reviewing options with Morgan Stanley and Rothschild & Co, including bringing in an anchor investor to help support the stock, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In the last week the advisers started sounding out potential investors, such as French financial institutions, pension and sovereign wealth funds, about taking a minority stake in the group, the people said.

A friendly takeover by a bidder acceptable to the French government could also be explored should Worldline's actions fail to restore confidence among investors, one of the people said. A takeover at this point was unlikely, however, the person added.

Worldline declined to comment. (Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Mark Potter) ((Amy-Jo.Crowley@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: WORLDLINE M&A/ADVISERS (EXCLUSIVE)

