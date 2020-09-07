Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Worldline may have to offer EU concessions in Ingenico deal - sources

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

French payments company Worldline may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its 7.8 billion euros ($9.23 billion) acquisition of rival Ingenico, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline WLN.PA may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its 7.8 billion euros ($9.23 billion) acquisition of rival Ingenico INGC.PA, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Worldline, which is looking to create a European leader in online payments, has until Wednesday to do so unless it can convince the European Commission prior to that deadline that concessions are unnecessary. ($1 = 0.8455 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular