EXCLUSIVE-Worldline may have to offer EU concessions in Ingenico deal - sources

BRUSSELS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - French payments company Worldline WLN.PA may have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its 7.8 billion euros ($9.23 billion) acquisition of rival Ingenico INGC.PA, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Worldline, which is looking to create a European leader in online payments, has until Wednesday to do so unless it can convince the European Commission prior to that deadline that concessions are unnecessary. ($1 = 0.8455 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

