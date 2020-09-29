EXCLUSIVE-World Bank seeks board approval for $12 bln coronavirus vaccine financing plan

US Markets

World Bank seeks board approval for $12 bln coronavirus vaccine financing plan

David Lawder Reuters
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday he is seeking board approval for a $12 billion coronavirus vaccine financing plan to help poor and developing countries secure a sufficient share of vaccine doses when they become available in the coming months.

Malpass told Reuters in an exclusive interview that the initiative, part of $160 billion in coronavirus aid financing pledged by the multilateral lender, is aimed at helping countries procure and distribute vaccines early to health care and other essential workers and expand global production.

