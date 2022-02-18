EXCLUSIVE-World Bank proposal would shift $600 mln from Afghan trust - source

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The World Bank's management has signed off on a proposal that would repurpose $600 million of the just over $1 billion in funds left in a frozen trust to benefit Afghan education, families and communities, a source familiar with the plan said.

The World Bank's board is due to discuss the proposal on March 1, with a final decision on disbursement of the funds left up to the donors of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, the source said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Michelle Nichols and Jonathan Oatis)

