World Markets

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank proposal would shift $600 mln from Afghan trust - source

Contributor
Andrea Shalal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Johannes Christo

The World Bank's management has signed off on a proposal that would repurpose $600 million of the just over $1 billion in funds left in a frozen trust to benefit Afghan education, families and communities, a source familiar with the plan said.

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The World Bank's management has signed off on a proposal that would repurpose $600 million of the just over $1 billion in funds left in a frozen trust to benefit Afghan education, families and communities, a source familiar with the plan said.

The World Bank's board is due to discuss the proposal on March 1, with a final decision on disbursement of the funds left up to the donors of the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund, the source said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Michelle Nichols and Jonathan Oatis)

((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular