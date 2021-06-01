EXCLUSIVE-Women make up 34.8% of leadership of private German banks in 2020 - AGV Banken

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Women made up 34.8% of leadership positions at private banks in Germany in 2020, according new figures from the bank employment lobby AGV Banken.

By Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Women made up 34.8% of leadership positions at private banks in Germany in 2020, according new figures from the bank employment lobby AGV Banken.

That is up from less than 10% at the start of the 1990s, and 34.3% in 2019. But growth has tapered in recent years and calls for action are growing louder.

Germany's private banks include Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE.

Gradual gains: Women in German financehttps://tmsnrt.rs/34yCgdU

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters