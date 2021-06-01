EXCLUSIVE-Women make up 34.8% of leadership of private German banks in 2020 - AGV Banken

By Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Women made up 34.8% of leadership positions at private banks in Germany in 2020, according new figures from the bank employment lobby AGV Banken.

That is up from less than 10% at the start of the 1990s, and 34.3% in 2019. But growth has tapered in recent years and calls for action are growing louder.

Germany's private banks include Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE.

Gradual gains: Women in German financehttps://tmsnrt.rs/34yCgdU

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.