EXCLUSIVE-White House moves forward on two more arms sales to Taiwan -sources

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

By Mike Stone, Patricia Zengerle and David Brunnstrom

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The White House is moving forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell drones and a coastal defensive missile system, five sources familiar with the situation said.

The possible sale, which is likely to anger China, follows three notifications reported by Reuters on Monday.

