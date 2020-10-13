EXCLUSIVE-White House moves forward on two more arms sales to Taiwan -sources
By Mike Stone, Patricia Zengerle and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The White House is moving forward with more sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan, telling Congress on Tuesday that it will seek to sell drones and a coastal defensive missile system, five sources familiar with the situation said.
The possible sale, which is likely to anger China, follows three notifications reported by Reuters on Monday.
