EXCLUSIVE-White House asks Congress to approve three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

By David Brunnstrom, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

In September, Reuters reported that as many as seven major weapons systems were making their way through the export process as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China.

Leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees were notified that three of the planned weapons sales had been approved by the U.S. State Department which oversees Foreign Military Sales, the sources said.

A State Department spokesman said: "As a matter of policy, the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they are formally notified to Congress."

There was no immediate comment from Taiwan's representative office in Washington.

The sales notified to Congress were for a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin LMT.N called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), long range air-to-ground missiles made by Boeing Co BA.N called SLAM-ER, and external sensor pods for F-16 jets that allow the real-time transmission of imagery and data from the aircraft back to ground stations.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)

