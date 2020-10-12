Companies
LMT

EXCLUSIVE-White House asks Congress to approve three arms sales to Taiwan -sources

Contributors
David Brunnstrom Reuters
Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Mike Stone Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

By David Brunnstrom, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

In September, Reuters reported that as many as seven major weapons systems were making their way through the export process as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China.

Leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees were notified that three of the planned weapons sales had been approved by the U.S. State Department which oversees Foreign Military Sales, the sources said.

A State Department spokesman said: "As a matter of policy, the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they are formally notified to Congress."

There was no immediate comment from Taiwan's representative office in Washington.

The sales notified to Congress were for a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin LMT.N called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), long range air-to-ground missiles made by Boeing Co BA.N called SLAM-ER, and external sensor pods for F-16 jets that allow the real-time transmission of imagery and data from the aircraft back to ground stations.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Patricia Zengerle and Mike Stone in Washington Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)

((mike.stone1@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/MichaelStone; +1 646 223 6228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular