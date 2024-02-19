News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Whirlpool set to sell 24% India stake for up to $451 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

February 19, 2024 — 07:56 am EST

Written by M. Sriram for Reuters ->

By M. Sriram

MUMBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Appliance maker Whirlpool WHRL4.SA is selling a 24% stake in its Indian unit this week for up to $451 million via stock market deals, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, amid record stock markets in the country.

Whirlpool plans to sell the stake at a price of 1230 rupees, a 7% discount to its closing price on Monday and plans to complete the deal by Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs is advising Whirlpool on the deal, the term sheet showed. Goldman and Whirlpool did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by M. Sriram; editing by Jason Neely)

((Sriram.Mani@thomsonreuters.com;; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @followthemani))

