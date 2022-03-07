US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Wall Street regulator to propose climate risk rule as early as next Wednesday -sources

Contributors
Katanga Johnson Reuters
Jarrett Renshaw Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to propose its landmark climate risk rule as early as next Wednesday, said two people familiar with the agency's planning.

By Katanga Johnson and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plans to propose its landmark climate risk rule as early as next Wednesday, said two people familiar with the agency's planning.

One of the people, who spoke anonymously about private agency plans, said the Wall Street regulator is "committed" to issuing the proposal by month end.

Last year, the SEC began working on a new rule requiring U.S.-listed companies to provide investors with detailed disclosures on how climate change could affect their business.

The move to issue the measure comes after a number of delays. The SEC initially said it would publish a draft in October, but Chair Gary Gensler subsequently pushed that deadline to January. Last month, lawmakers, including Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, criticized the agency and called for "quick action" on the issue.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Jarrett renshaw in Washington)

((Katanga.Johnson@tr.com; 202-579-4165; Reuters Messaging: @kjspeakstruth))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular