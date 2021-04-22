EXCLUSIVE-VW considers succession for board member Osterloh-sources

By Jan Schwartz and Christoph Steitz

HAMBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is considering a possible change to the composition of its supervisory board that could lead to the replacement of Bernd Osterloh, its powerful works council head, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

One source said that Osterloh had been offered the position of personnel director at VW's Traton 8TRA.DE truck unit. A second source said VW was considering proposing a new labour representative to its board, but did not give a name.

Five sources said that the Wolfsburg-based carmaker would in the near future debate an important change in the composition of its supervisory board. The company, its main shareholder Porsche PSHG_p.DE and the works council declined to comment.

(Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Caroline Copley)

