EXCLUSIVE-Vodafone and Hutchison to announce UK merger as soon as Friday - sources

HONG KONG/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L and CK Hutchison 0001.HK are in the final stages of agreeing to merge their British operations, with a long-awaited announcement expected as soon as Friday or early next week, three sources have told Reuters.

A spokeswoman for Hutchison declined to comment. Vodafone was not immediately available to comment.

