EXCLUSIVE-Vitol smashes profit records, making more in H1 2022 than FY 2021

Contributor
Julia Payne Reuters
Published

Global energy trader Vitol Group smashed its previous records by making more profit in the first half of this year than in the whole of last year, people familiar with the matter said.

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol Group smashed its previous records by making more profit in the first half of this year than in the whole of last year, people familiar with the matter said.

Sources with knowledge of the results said the trading firm made close to $4.5 billion in the first six months of the year. Last year, Vitol posted a record $4.2 billion for the full year.

A spokesperson for Vitol declined to comment.

(Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More