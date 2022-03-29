Energy

EXCLUSIVE-Vitol made record net profit for full year 2021 -sources

Contributors
Julia Payne Reuters
Dmitry Zhdannikov Reuters
Published

Global energy trader Vitol Group made a record net profit of just over $4 billion for the full year 2021, sources familiar with the matter said.

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol Group made a record net profit of just over $4 billion for the full year 2021, sources familiar with the matter said.

Vitol declined to comment.

(Reporting by Julia Payne and Dmitry Zhdannikov Editing by Chris Reese)

((julia.payne@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 1836;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Energy Videos

The Role Boron Plays in the Energy Transition

Mar 17, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular