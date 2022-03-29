EXCLUSIVE-Vitol made record net profit for full year 2021 -sources

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Global energy trader Vitol Group made a record net profit of just over $4 billion for the full year 2021, sources familiar with the matter said.

Vitol declined to comment.

