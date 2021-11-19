EXCLUSIVE-Visa CFO Prabhu says company confident of resolving Amazon dispute

By Matt Scuffham

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Visa V.N expects to resolve its dispute with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O in the United Kingdom and hopes to continue its co-branded credit card partnership in the United States, Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu told Reuters.

"We've resolved these things in the past and I believe we'll resolve them in the future," he said in an interview on Friday. "It is our expectation that there will be a resolution so that UK consumers are not impacted."

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chris Reese)

((matthew.scuffham@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7591; Reuters Messaging: matthew.scuffham.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.