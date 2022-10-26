EXCLUSIVE-Vietnam may widen dong trading band again to conserve FX reserves - source

By 0324 GMT on Wednesday, the dong VND= was down 0.04% to 24,855 per dollar. But on the black market, it was trading at a record low of 25,370 per dollar VNDUNOFF=VN.

The source, who refused to be identified, said the country is willing to tolerate a further 1-1.5% dong devaluation against the dollar by year end.

Widening the band, which would allow the market to drive the currency lower without triggering so much FX reserves selling, was one possibility, the source said.

Other measures to cushion the dong, without exhausting FX reserves, were also being discussed, he said, without providing further details.

The timing of such moves was still under consideration, he added, but would likely be after next week's Federal Reserve meeting where it is expect to deliver another hefty rate hike.

"The key measure for the SBV to stabilise the dong is still selling dollars and buying dong, but the SBV is not in a good position to do that now," the source said.

SBV had no comment on the possible widening of the trading band, saying it would be in touch with relevant agencies.

Up until September, the dong was the most stable currency in the region, with the economy recording another quarter of strong growth and solid exports providing policymakers with plenty of hard currency to support it.

But October alone saw a 4% erosion in the dong's value against the dollar, underperforming its peers in Asia.

Unlike its neighbours and global emerging market peers, Vietnam's central bank only began to raise interest rates in recent weeks to combat inflation. It has now raised its policy rates twice in four weeks.

"Vietnam's response to the global situation has not been so prompt. That's why the dong is under so much pressure," the source said.

The source said the SBV was trying to conserve its dollars as the country's FX reserves had sunk to the International Monetary Fund's recommended level, which is at least three months of imports.

Vietnam's foreign reserves have fallen significantly since the start of the year, from the peak of $112.2 billion in January to $94.5 billion in August, according to a Fitch Solutions report citing IMF data.

Around $2 billion of foreign investment inflows in the form of existing loan contracts are expected next month, which could reduce the pressure on the currency.

"We believe that further policy tightening will be required to stabilise the situation," said Bank of America Securities' ASEAN economist Mohamed Faiz Nagutha in a note to clients on Tuesday.

"This will likely take the form of another de-facto devaluation of the dong ... and/or further rate hikes," he said.

"We maintain our medium-term positive view on Vietnam, but policymakers need to draw important lessons from the current episode to modernise the monetary policy regime and make way for a more flexible exchange rate to act as a shock absorber."

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Kim Coghill)

((phuong.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +84-24-3852-9623;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.