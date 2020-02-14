EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela's PDVSA steps up fuel shipments to Cuba as shortages bite

By Marianna Parraga and Nelson Acosta

MEXICO CITY/HAVANA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Venezuela's state energy firm PDVSA has been shipping more oil this month to close ally Cuba, as tighter U.S. sanctions have worsened fuel shortages on the Caribbean island, according to sources and internal company documents seen by Reuters.

Six vessels, most of them owned by PDVSA's maritime arm, have exported an average of 173,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Venezuelan crude and fuel to Cuba so far this month, according to Refinitiv Eikon data and PDVSA's documents.

At least two more cargoes are planned for the remainder of the month, according to the documents and data.

In January, PDVSA's exports to Cuba dipped to their lowest since mid-2019, at just 56,600 bpd.

"There are more vessels setting sail to Cuba in the past two weeks," said a ship supervisor working at a port on Venezuela's western coast. "They are going in and out very fast," he added without elaborating on details about PDVSA's instructions.

Sanctions Washington imposed last year on PDVSA and Cuba's state-run Cubametales, with the aim of toppling Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, hampered PDVSA's oil shipments to Cuba, and the island's energy crisis hit its key sugar industry this month with two mills halting operations in peak harvesting season.

