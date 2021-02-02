EXCLUSIVE-USA Rare Earth hires Goldman, BMO to explore going public -source, documents

By Ernest Scheyder

Feb 2 (Reuters) - USA Rare Earth LLC has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and BMO BMO.TO to explore going public via an initial public offering (IPO) or a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a source familiar with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

The move could value the company at more than $1 billion, according to the source and documents, and comes as Wall Street looks for more investing options across the rare earths industry, which makes the building blocks for most electronics.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese)

