EXCLUSIVE-US targets Houthi anti-ship missiles in new strike on Yemen -officials

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 16, 2024 — 10:26 am EST

Written by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart for Reuters

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Tuesday carried out a new strike in Yemen targeting anti-ship ballistic missiles in a Houthi-controlled part of the country, two U.S. officials told Reuters, the latest military action against Iran-backed group over its targeting of Red Sea shipping.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted four anti-ship missiles.

The strike has not been previously reported.

