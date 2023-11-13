News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-US sends notices to 30 ship managers over suspected Russia oil violations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 13, 2023 — 09:47 am EST

Written by Timothy Gardner for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has sent notices to 30 ship management companies requesting information about around 100 vessels it suspects of transporting Russian crude oil in violation of a Western oil price cap, according to a source who has seen the documents.

The notices, sent on Friday, are a routine step in sanctions investigations and represent the biggest step of its kind by the United States since Washington and its allies imposed the price cap last year to restrict oil revenues to Moscow as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine, the source said.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

((richard.valdmanis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 617 312 6022; Reuters Messaging: richard.valdmanis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
