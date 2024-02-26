News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-US pharmacy outage triggered by ransomware at unit of UnitedHealth, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

February 26, 2024 — 12:46 pm EST

By Raphael Satter and Christopher Bing

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - An outage at a unit of the UnitedHealth Group UNH.N that has led to nationwide disruptions in the filling of prescriptions for days was triggered by a ransomware group dubbed "Blackcat," two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The group, which is also known as "ALPHV" and "Noberus," has previously terrorized major businesses including MGM Resorts International MGM.N and Caesars Entertainment CZR.O.

