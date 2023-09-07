EXCLUSIVE-US military repositions some troops in Niger, pulls non-essential personnel

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Pentagon is repositioning some troops and equipment within Niger and will withdraw a small number of non-essential personnel "out of an abundance of caution," U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, the first major American military movement in Niger since a coup in July.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say how many personnel would be departing and how many were repositioning within Niger from Air Base 101 in Niamey, the capital, to Air Base 201 in the city of Agadez.

Before this movement, there were 1,100 troops in the West African country.

"This consolidation represents prudent military planning to safeguard U.S. assets while continuing to address the threat of violent extremism in the region," one of the officials said.

"This does not change our overall force posture in Niger, and we continue to review all options as we assess a way forward," the official added.

"The movement of U.S. assets has been coordinated with and approved by the appropriate authorities."

The officials declined to give more details on the reason for the repositioning. It is generally easier to evacuate people from a single location, though there is no evidence that is imminent.

Over the past decade, U.S. troops have trained Niger's forces in counter-terrorism and conducted drone missions against Islamic State and an al Qaeda affiliate in the region.

After the coup, the United States paused certain foreign assistance programs for Niger and military training has been on hold. Troops have largely been confined to the bases.

The U.S. drone base known as Air Base 201 was built near Agadez in central Niger at a cost of more than $100 million. Since 2018, it has been used to target Islamic State and al Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), in the Sahel.

It has grown in importance due to a lack of Western security partners in the region.

France, Niger's former colonial power, also has troops in the country. But so far, Paris has rejected calls by the coup leaders to withdraw their 1,500 troops.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O'Brien)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.