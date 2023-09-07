EXCLUSIVE-US military repositions some troops in Niger, pulls non-essential personnel

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Pentagon is repositioning some troops and equipment within Niger and will withdraw a small number of non-essential personnel "out of an abundance of caution," U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday, the first major American military movement in Niger since a coup in July.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say how many personnel would be departing and how many were repositioning within Niger from Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger's capital, to Air Base 201 in Agadez.

Before this movement, there were 1,100 troops in the West African country.

"This consolidation represents prudent military planning to safeguard U.S. assets while continuing to address the threat of violent extremism in the region," one of the officials said.

"This does not change our overall force posture in Niger, and we continue to review all options as we assess a way forward," the official added.

Over the past decade, U.S. troops have trained Niger's forces in counter-terrorism and conducted drone missions against Islamic State and an al Qaeda affiliate in the region.

It was not clear whether the internal troop movements inside Niger could be part of potential preparations in case of a U.S. decision for a full withdrawal of forces.

"The movement of U.S. assets has been coordinated with and approved by the appropriate authorities," the official said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

