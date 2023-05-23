EXCLUSIVE-US lawmaker demands action against Chinese chip firm CXMT after Micron

By Stephen Nellis and Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department should put trade curbs on Chinese memory chip maker Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) after Beijing earlier this week banned the sale of some chips by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc MU.O, the chair of the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on China said on Tuesday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday the Chinese announcement on Micron was "not based in fact."

The White House said the Commerce Department was "engaged directly" with China over Micron, a maker of memory chips that are essential for products from cell phones to data center servers.

Representative Mike Gallagher, an influential lawmaker whose select committee on China has pressed the Biden administration to take tougher stances on China, is the only lawmaker so far to call for retaliatory action.

YMTC, or Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp, is a Chinese chipmaker put on the entity list December 2022.

Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS, which both operate memory chip factories in China, and other non-Chinese firms were spared the brunt of U.S. export controls on chip manufacturing gear imposed in October, but they are operating under exemptions from the U.S. rules that can expire or be revoked.

Samsung and SK Hynix did not immediately return requests for comment.

Lam Research Corp LRCX.O, the leading maker of tools for manufacturing memory chips, told investors the clarification could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in additional sales from China.

How such chips are measured can vary with what tools and materials are used to make them and how they are designed, said Dan Hutcheson, vice chair of TechInsights Inc, which produces research reports on the semiconductor industry.

Even among the makers and buyers of memory chips, "it tends to be this big debate," Hutcheson said.

