News & Insights

US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-US issues new waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 18, 2023 — 04:47 pm EDT

Written by Arshad Mohammed for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday signed a new national security waiver letting Iraq pay Iran for electricity that for the first time allows such payments to go to accounts at non-Iraqi banks, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States hoped the 120-day waiver would help ease Iranian pressure on Iraq for access to the monies, which previously could only be deposited into restricted accounts in Iraq.

(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)

((arshad.mohammed@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300; Reuters Messaging: arshad.mohammed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.