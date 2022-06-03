EXCLUSIVE-US EPA expected to issue biofuel blending volumes for 2022 below proposed number

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to issue on Friday biofuel blending mandates for the year 2022 that are below a proposed number in December, and mandates for the year 2021 that are above the proposed number, according to two sources familiar with discussions.

The EPA is expected to issue 2022 volume mandates at 20.63 billion gallons and volume mandates for 2021 at 18.84 billion gallons, the sources said. The EPA is also expected to deny all pending small refinery waiver petitions, but allow a longer deadline for oil refiners to prove compliance with the law the sources said.

The EPA is expected to issue 2020 volume mandates at 17.13 billion gallons, in line with a proposed number from December, the sources said.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Stephanie Kelly)

