EXCLUSIVE-US chip CEOs plan Washington trip to talk China policy - sources

July 14, 2023 — 07:16 pm EDT

Written by Stephen Nellis, Andrea Shalal, Karen Freifeld for Reuters ->

By Stephen Nellis, Andrea Shalal and Karen Freifeld

July 14 (Reuters) - The chief executives of Intel Corp INTC.O and Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O are planning to visit Washington next week to discuss China policy, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The executives plan to hold meetings with U.S. officials to talk about market conditions, export controls and other matters affecting their businesses, one of the sources said. It was not immediately clear whom the executives would meet.

Intel and Qualcomm declined to comment, and officials at the White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The sources said other semiconductor CEOs may also be in Washington next week. The sources declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

