EXCLUSIVE-United Auto Workers union to endorse Biden for president

The United Auto Workers union will announce on Tuesday it is endorsing Joe Biden for president in the 2020 election, a union spokesman confirmed to Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump has heavily courted auto workers in key states like Michigan and Ohio, while Biden has touted his support for autoworkers when he served as vice president and his support of policies championed by unions.

"In these dangerous and difficult times, the country needs a president who will demonstrate clear, stable leadership, less partisan acrimony and more balance to the rights and protections of working Americans,” UAW President Rory Gamble said in a statement to Reuters.

