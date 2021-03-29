EXCLUSIVE-Uniper CEO might not get contract extension - sources

The contract of Uniper Chief Executive Andreas Schierenbeck might not be extended, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

DUESSELDORF, March 29 (Reuters) - The contract of Uniper UN01.DE Chief Executive Andreas Schierenbeck might not be extended, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Uniper's supervisory and management boards are currently in session, the people said, adding that Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus-Dieter Maubach could succeed Schierenbeck as CEO.

Uniper declined to comment.

Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE, which holds a 75% stake in Uniper, earlier said that Maubach had resigned from Fortum's board of directors, not providing a reason.

Schierenbeck, who previously led the elevator division of Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, has been Uniper's CEO since June 2019.

