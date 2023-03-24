EXCLUSIVE-UniCredit leaning towards repaying AT1 bond in June - source

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - UniCredit CRDI.MI is leaning towards repaying a perpetual bond at the earliest opportunity in June, a source close to the matter told Reuters, in a move to show it has ample capital while keeping funding costs in check as markets reel from a crisis of confidence.

UniCredit in recent weeks put in a request with European Central Bank supervisors to repay a 1.25 billion euro 6.625% perpetual bond XS161901571=1M on June 3, the first opportunity it has to repay, the source said.

While UniCredit has signalled its intention to redeem the bond, it has until early May to make a final decision.

A supervisory source told Reuters that redeeming AT1 bonds is a good way to instill confidence in markets if banks have enough capital, which the source said was the case for UniCredit.

A spokesperson for UniCredit declined to comment. The European Central Bank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Francesco Canepa Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Elisa Martinuzzi)

((thomas.wilkes@tr.com; +44 (0) 7769 955711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.