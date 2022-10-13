EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine nuclear chief denounces Russian claim that plant needs Russian fuel

KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company on Thursday decried as "fake news" Russian assertions that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of Russian fuel.

Energoatom chief Petro Kotin, speaking in a Reuters interview, said there are fresh fuel supplies in storage at the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.

"Just to prepare for this transfer from one supplier to another you need about three years. So they (Russia) call tell this fake news," Kotin said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

