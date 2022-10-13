EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine nuclear chief denounces Russian claim that plant needs Russian fuel

Contributor
Jonathan Landay Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company on Thursday decried as "fake news" Russian assertions that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of Russian fuel.

KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company on Thursday decried as "fake news" Russian assertions that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of Russian fuel.

Energoatom chief Petro Kotin, speaking in a Reuters interview, said there are fresh fuel supplies in storage at the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.

"Just to prepare for this transfer from one supplier to another you need about three years. So they (Russia) call tell this fake news," Kotin said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Jonathan.Landay@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-354-5885;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More