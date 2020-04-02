EXCLUSIVE-UK worst case is 50,000 coronavirus death toll but not on course for that - source

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - The British government's worst case scenario envisages a coronavirus death toll of 50,000 people if self isolating is not adhered to but the United Kingdom is not right now on course for a toll of that scale, a source familiar with the government's emergency discussions said.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, the worst day for deaths is projected to be April 12, which this year is Easter Sunday.

A so called best case scenario in the circumstances would be a death toll of 20,000, according to the source.

The United Kingdom's coronavirus death toll rose 24 percent in one day to 2,921, as of April 1.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alison Williams)

