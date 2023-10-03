EXCLUSIVE-UK regulator to push for probe into Amazon, Microsoft cloud dominance

By Martin Coulter and Foo Yun Chee

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British media regulator Ofcom willthis week push for an antitrust investigation into Amazon AMZN.O and Microsoft's MSFT.O dominance of the UK's cloud computing market, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The recommendation, first issued by Ofcom in April, will remain in the body's final report on the matter, set to be published Thursday, one of the sources said.

Between them, Amazon and Microsoft enjoy a combined market share of 60-70%. Meanwhile, their closest competitor, Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O), has around 10%.

Following a study conducted by Ofcom earlier this year, the watchdog said it had considered referrimg the market for investigation by the CMA, the British competition regulator.

Ofcom warned the current state of Britain's cloud computing market made it difficult for some existing customers to bargain for a good deal with their provider.

Amazon, Microsoft, the CMA, and Ofcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

