EXCLUSIVE-UK regulator to push for probe into Amazon, Microsoft cloud dominance

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - British media regulator Ofcom is expected to push for an antitrust investigation into Amazon AMZN.O and Microsoft's MSFT.O dominance of the UK's cloud computing market, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The recommendation, first issued by Ofcom in April, will remain in the body's final report on the matter, set to be published Thursday, one of the sources said.

