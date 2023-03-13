EXCLUSIVE-UK approves increased submarine-related exports to Taiwan, risking angering China

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

March 13, 2023 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

 (Adds detail from UK's announcement Monday)
    By Andrew MacAskill and Elizabeth Piper
       LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Britain approved a sharp
increase in exports of submarine parts and technology last year
to Taiwan as it upgrades its naval forces, a move that could
impact British ties with China. 
    The value of licences granted by the British government to
companies for the export of submarine-related components and
technology to Taiwan totalled a record 167 million pounds 
($201.29 million) during the first nine months of last year,
according to UK government export licensing data. That is more
than the previous six years combined, a Reuters analysis of the
data showed.
    The data is publicly accessible but the most recent
Taiwan-related figures haven’t previously been reported.
    Beijing considers Taiwan part of China, known as the
One-China policy, and strongly objects to perceived foreign
interference with the island believing it to be support for
Taiwan’s desire to be recognised as its own country. 
    When presented with the figures by Reuters, China’s foreign
ministry said in a statement: "If this is true, it is a serious
violation of the one-China principle, undermines China's
sovereignty and security interests, and undermines peace and
stability in the Taiwan Strait.” 
    “China is highly concerned about this and firmly opposes
it,” said the written statement, which urged Britain to “refrain
from providing military support to the Taiwan authorities.” 
    Britain does not recognise Taiwan and has no formal
diplomatic relations with the island but it maintains economic
and trade ties and there is a de facto British embassy in
Taipei. 
    A British government spokesperson said in a statement the UK
has a long record of “granting licences for exports of
controlled goods to Taiwan, on a case-by-case basis, where those
applications are consistent with the rules that regulate the
exports of arms and dual-use products.”
    "We consider the Taiwan issue one to be settled peacefully
by the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait through
constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or
coercion," the statement added.
    The increase in licences granted reflects greater demand
from Taiwan, two government officials said on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
    Two lawmakers with knowledge of the exports and two former
officials said the approvals reflected Britain’s increased
willingness to support Taiwan. One of the lawmakers, who also
spoke on the condition of anonymity, said authorising the export
licences amounted to giving a "green light" to better equip
Taiwan.
    The data is from the Export Control Organisation, which is
responsible for export licensing and sits within the UK
Department for International Trade. It shows the government
authorised 25 export licences to Taiwan during the first nine
months of 2022 under the categories "components for submarines"
and "technology for submarines." 
    The data doesn’t disclose which companies received the
authorisation or detail what specific equipment it covers. 
    One licence type, called ML9, covers “vessels of war,
special naval equipment, accessories, components, and other
surface vessels," according to Britain’s list of strategic
military items that require export authorisation. Another
license type, ML22, includes technology that is required for the
development, production, operation, installation, maintenance,
repair or goods or software. 
    The British government on Monday announced a boost to
defence spending as it unveiled an update to its defence,
security and foreign policy priorities, setting out how it plans
to “tackle new threats” from China and Russia.
        British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a foreword to the
policy document, specifically identified China’s more aggressive
stance in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait as among
issues “threatening to create a world defined by danger,
disorder and division – and an international order more
favourable to authoritarianism.”
  
        
    HEIGHTENED TENSIONS
    Military tensions between Beijing and Taipei are at their
highest in decades. Taiwan, some 100 miles south east from the
Chinese coast, has said it is building a fleet of submarines to
build up their naval defences. Taiwan has for decades been
unable to buy conventional submarines from other countries
because of their concerns of angering China. 
        Taiwan’s democratically-elected government strongly
rejects China’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s
people can decide their future.
  
        
    As Reuters previously reported, an array of foreign
submarine-technology vendors, with the approval of their
governments, have been aiding the program.
    In response to a request for comment about the
submarine-related exports from Britain, Taiwan’s defence
ministry said in a statement that its ship-building programme
was "a major national policy, and the navy has promoted various
projects in a pragmatic way under it."
    "We hope that all walks of life will continue to give their
support, to jointly maintain the security and peace of the
Taiwan Strait," the ministry said.
    Taipei aims to test its first prototype by September and
deliver the first of the planned eight vessels by 2025.
    Britain’s granting of submarine-related licences began to
tick up after Taiwan announced it planned to build the submarine
fleet in 2017.
    Britain approved the export of 87 million pounds worth of
submarine components and technology to Taiwan in 2020, up from
31,415 pounds in 2017 and none in 2016, according to the
licensing data. The value of such licences approved in 2021
dipped to just under 9 million pounds.
    
    UK 'TILT' TO INDO-PACIFIC
    Britain’s Integrated Review, a document laying out the
country’s defence, security and foreign policy priorities that
was published in March 2021, specified a “tilt” to the
Indo-Pacific but didn’t mention Taiwan.
    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year has raised questions
in Britain and elsewhere in the West about other possible future
flash points around the world.
    Britain’s defence minister, Ben Wallace, told Reuters last
month that the West’s actions in support of Kyiv was a signal to
other countries that grabbing land does not pay off. "This
conflict is important because the world is watching whether the
West will stand up for its values of freedom, democracy, liberal
societies and the rule of law," he said.
    Western lawmakers and other officials have been stepping up
their visits to Taiwan, despite Beijing's objections. That
included one in November by Britain’s then minister of state for
trade, Greg Hands. "We urge the British side to stop any form of
official exchanges with Taiwan and stop sending wrong signals to
separatist forces for Taiwan independence," Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at the time.
    Tobias Ellwood, head of the UK parliament’s defence
committee and a member in Britain’s governing Conservative Party
who visited Taiwan in December, told Reuters the British
government had to be careful about what detail it publicly
provides about the equipment covered by the export licences.
    "An announcement of the specific nature of these exports
risks revealing sensitive information on Taiwan's defensive
capabilities and some of the UK government's caution in
discussing these exports is valid," Ellwood said.
    One of the former British officials said: "Every decision
around Taiwan is made very deliberately and usually cautiously."
Asked about the decision to approve the increase in export
licences, the official said: "You just don't do something like
this without thinking through the implications very carefully."

($1 = 0.8297 pounds)

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Special report: As China menaces Taiwan, the island's friends
aid its secretive submarine project    https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/taiwan-china-submarines/
Exclusive: Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class
submarines as part of AUKUS    https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/australia-expected-buy-up-5-virginia-class-submarines-part-aukus-sources-2023-03-08/
China-Taiwan: why tensions are rising and what could happen in
2023    https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/yearender-eye-storm-taiwan-centre-sino-us-tensions-2022-12-06/
UK submarine-related export licenses to Taiwan     https://tmsnrt.rs/3lbr5no
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei, Martin Quin
Pollard in Beijing and Andy Bruce and Paul Sandle in London;
editing by Cassell Bryan-Low)
 ((andrew.macaskill@thomsonreuters.com
elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com
elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters
Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Keywords: BRITAIN TAIWAN/SUBMARINES (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.