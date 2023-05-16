News & Insights

Markets

EXCLUSIVE-UBS set to gain EU nod for Credit Suisse deal, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 16, 2023 — 12:41 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 16 (Reuters) - UBS UBSG.S is expected to secure unconditional European Union antitrust approval for its planned takeover of struggling Credit Suisse CSGN.S, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, putting the Swiss bank closer to completing the deal.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.4 billion) in stock and to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses in March, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to finish its preliminary review of the deal by June 7, and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

UBS, which is twice as big as Credit Suisse by assets, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both UBS and Credit Suisse are in a group of the 30 global systematically important banks watched closely by regulators, and Credit Suisse's failure would ripple throughout the entire financial system.

($1 = 0.8889 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.