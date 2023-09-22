EXCLUSIVE-UAW to announce it has made real progress with Ford in labor talks - source

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) will announce on Friday it has made real progress with Ford Motor F.N in talks over a new labor contract, a source familiar with the matter said.

