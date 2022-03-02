World Markets
EXCLUSIVE-UAE's Mashreqbank halts lending to Russian banks - sources

Contributors
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

By Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba

DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Dubai's Mashreqbank MASB.DU has halted lending to Russian banks due to heightened risk from the Russia-Ukraine war and is also reviewing its existing Russian exposure, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Russian financial institutions (FIs) were part of the bank's emerging market loans portfolio that Mashreqbank had grown in recent years to expand the book beyond the Middle East, the sources said.

The exposure was mainly short-term or one-year loans to banks, one of the sources said.

Mashreqbank declined to comment.

The decision is one of the first reported instances of a bank in the Middle East halting ties to Russia and underscores growing nervousness across the globe about falling foul of Western sanctions.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

