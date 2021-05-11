World Markets

EXCLUSIVE-UAE to help Sudan secure all petroleum needs through flexible agreement - Sudanese minister

Contributor
Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

The United Arab Emirates has committed to supplying Sudan's full requirements of petroleum products through a contract by the UAE's state oil producer ADNOC, Sudan's cabinet affairs minister Khalid Omer Yousif told Reuters on Tuesday.

KHARTOUM, May 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has committed to supplying Sudan's full requirements of petroleum products through a contract by the UAE's state oil producer ADNOC, Sudan's cabinet affairs minister Khalid Omer Yousif told Reuters on Tuesday.

Sudan has had frequent troubles securing a stable supply of petrol, diesel, fuel oil, and cooking gas, which have resulted in frequent lines at gas stations, power cuts, and protests.

Yousif said Sudan received very favourable financial terms. Financing imports has frequently been an issue as the country has chronically low foreign reserves.

The country's transitional government has removed subsidies on petrol and diesel, part of a raft of reforms designed to attract foreign financing and pull the country out of a protracted economic crisis.

Fuel oil and cooking gas remain subsidized.

A delegation from Sudan's energy ministry will visit the UAE next week to discuss the details of the agreement, Yousif said.

The UAE also agreed to help facilitate money transfers between the Gulf state and Sudan, which is rebuilding foreign banking linkages after decades of US sanctions, Yousif said.

The details would also be hashed out between Sudan's central bank governor and his Emirati counterparts next week, he added.

The agreements came during a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi by Yousif and Sudan's sovereign council head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that concluded on Monday.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    U.K. on Track to Ease Covid Lockdown, Johnson Says

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will be able to hug close family and friends and meet indoors at pubs, restaurants and cinemas from next week, in the next phase of relaxing pandemic lockdown rules. (Source: Bloomberg)

    23 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular