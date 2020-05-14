US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. weighs measures in response to Iran fuel shipment to Venezuela-source

Contributor
Matt Spetalnick Reuters
Published

The United States is considering measures it could take in response to Iran's shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - The United States is considering measures it could take in response to Iran's shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters on Thursday.

Washington has a "high degree of certainty" that the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is paying Iran with tons of gold, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Both countries' oil sectors are under tough U.S. sanctions.

At least one tanker carrying fuel loaded at an Iranian port has set sail for Venezuela, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon on Wednesday, which could help ease an acute scarcity of gasoline in the South American country.

(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Will Dunham)

((Matt.Spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300 ; Reuters Messaging: matt.spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular