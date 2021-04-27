US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog weighs guidance aimed at curbing SPAC projections, liability shield -sources

Contributor
Chris Prentice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The U.S. securities regulator is considering new guidance to rein-in growth projections made by listed blank-check companies, and clarify when they qualify for certain legal protections, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions.

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator is considering new guidance to rein-in growth projections made by listed blank-check companies, and clarify when they qualify for certain legal protections, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions.

The measures being weighed by staff at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would escalate its crackdown on the frenzy in special purpose acquisition companies, or SPAC, deals which it worries is putting investors at risk.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chris Reese)

((christine.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (202) 843-6464;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular