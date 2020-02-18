EXCLUSIVE-U.S. utility Evergy close to board deal with Elliott -sources

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Evergy Inc EVRG.N is in advanced talks with Elliott Management Corp about a deal to avert a board challenge and give the hedge fund a say about who some directors will be at the Midwestern utility, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Elliott said last month Evergy needed to improve its performance or consider a merger with another power company. In response, Evergy said it remained confident in its strategic plan as a way to generate long-term shareholder value.

Elliott could get a say on the appointment of as many two directors on Evergy's 15-member board, the sources said. As part of the agreement with the hedge fund, Evergy would also form a committee of directors tasked with ensuring the company is pursuing policies that boost shareholder value, the sources added.

The agreement could come ahead of a March 6 deadline to nominate board members to be voted on at Evergy's upcoming shareholder meeting, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.

Evergy did not respond to a request for comment, while Elliott declined to comment.

(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

