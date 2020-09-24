EXCLUSIVE-U.S., UK, Canada sanctions on Belarusians could come Friday -sources
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Canada plan to impose sanctions on Belarusian individuals following what they view as a rigged election on Aug. 9 and violence against peaceful protesters since, six sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Four of the sources, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S., British and Canadian sanctions could come as early as on Friday, though they warned that this could slip given the challenge of coordinating among three nations.
(Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
