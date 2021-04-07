US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to restore about $150 million in aid to Palestinians - sources

Contributors
Matt Spetalnick Reuters
Jonathan Landay Reuters
Published

The Biden administration plans to unveil a package of about $150 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restoring part of the assistance that was cut off by former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Corrects spelling in headline

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to unveil a package of about $150 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restoring part of the assistance that was cut off by former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The aid, mostly to be provided through the United Nations relief agency UNWRA, is expected to be announced by the State Department as soon as Wednesday as part of an effort to repair U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure.

President Joe Biden's administration has made clear it intends to roll back parts of Trump’s approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Jonathan Landay Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Matt.Spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 898 8300 ; Reuters Messaging: matt.spetalnick@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular