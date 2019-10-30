US Markets

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to renew waivers allowing non-proliferation work with Iran -sources

Arshad Mohammed Reuters
The United States plans to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear facilities that would make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Trump administration, which last year pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, will let the work go forward by issuing waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S. firms from dealing with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the sources on condition of anonymity.

