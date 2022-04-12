Companies

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to announce $750 million more in weapons for Ukraine, officials say

Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Idrees Ali Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce as soon as Wednesday another $750 million in military assistance for Ukraine for its fight against Russian forces, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The equipment would be funded using Presidential Drawdown Authority, or PDA, in which the president can authorize the transfer of articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in response to an emergency.

One of the officials said final determinations were still being made about the mix of equipment.

The White House said last week that it has provided more than $1.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

