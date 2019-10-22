EXCLUSIVE-U.S. states plan Google antitrust meeting next month in Colorado -sources

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. state attorneys general probing Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google plan to meet next month in Colorado to discuss a probe into whether the search giant's business practices break antitrust law, according to three sources knowledgeable about the meeting.

The meeting, which is being planned for Nov. 11, would be similar to a gathering this week in New York where state and federal enforcers from the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission discussed their probe of Facebook FB.O, according to one of the sources.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.